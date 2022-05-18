Opas warns of high in cases of covid in the Americas, led by the US

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the Americas, where infections grew 27.2% last week, driven by cases in the United States, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned this Wednesday (18).

Of the 918,000 new cases reported in the region in the week ending May 14, more than 605,000 were in the United States. According to PAHO, infections have risen in North America in the last seven weeks.

The four sub-regions of the continent this week reported increases in infections, with the highest increase in Central America (+80%).

In South America, Brazil reported more than 120,000 new cases (+9%), while Argentina had almost 34,000 (+92%). Venezuela, Paraguay and Brazil also indicated an increase in deaths.

In the Caribbean, where cases of covid-19 have risen in the last five consecutive weeks, the growth of infections was 9.3% and that of deaths, 49%.

PAHO also noted that hospitalizations for Covid-19 have grown in 18 American countries, and admissions to intensive care units have increased in 13 countries and territories in the region.

“It is time to take stock of these numbers and act. Covid-19 is on the rise again in the Americas,” said PAHO director Carissa Etienne during a virtual press conference.

“The truth is, this virus is not going away anytime soon,” he added.

Etienne recalled that many countries have abandoned the requirement to wear masks and physical distancing in public places, but many people are still at risk of developing severe forms of covid-19 and dying.

According to PAHO figures, only 14 of the 51 countries and territories in the Americas were able to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) goal of vaccinating 70% of their population.

“The increase in cases should serve as a wake-up call,” said Etienne.

“Governments must continue to closely monitor Covid-19 trends, adapt their guidelines to protect the most vulnerable, and always be ready to scale up social measures each time there is an increase in cases or deaths,” he noted.