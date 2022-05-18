Overwhelming, Ceará thrashes General Caballero 6-0 and remains 100% in the Sudamericana

Ceará won another victory in the Copa Sudamericana. Superior throughout the match, Grandpa thrashed General Caballero 6-0 at Arena Castelão with goals scored by Wescley, Zé Roberto, Cléber (2x) and Mendoza (2x).

With the triumph, Alvinegro de Porangabuçu continues with 100% success and can qualify in advance for the next phase of the competition still in this round. For this to happen, the team led by Dorival Júnior needs to hope for a defeat by Independiente against La Guaira, in a duel that takes place this Thursday, 19.

THE GAME – Ceará entered the field with a practically reserve team and faced a General Caballero who also had a different starting lineup. Despite this, the two teams started the clash in an intense way, always looking to balance the nets. The first opportunity to open the scoring was for the Paraguayan team. In the first minute, Vergara took a free-kick, but Richard saved it without difficulty.

Being more firm in the attack, Grandpa was the one who actually managed to open the marker first. At five minutes, after a beautiful shot by Richardson, Nino Paraíba crossed to Cléber, who was inside the area. The striker could not dominate, but the ball was left for Wescley, who did not forgive. In the 18th minute, however, shirt 39 managed to take advantage of the new opportunity he had.

After Wescley’s cross, he advanced to finish, the opposing goalkeeper tried to ward off the danger, but the ball ended up hitting the black-and-white player and entering the goal. Cléber still widened after a beautiful rise in the 32nd minute, in a move that, like the first white-and-white goal, started with a Richardson launch to the player who was on the side of the penalty area.

In the second half, Grandpa’s superiority only grew and that was reflected in the score. In the 27th minute, Mendoza scored the fourth alvinegro goal. After a corner kick, the ball hit Lindoso’s head and left for shirt 10. Six minutes later, he scored again, this time with the assistance of Zé Roberto. The rout was closed by the waiter of the previous goal, at 39 minutes.

