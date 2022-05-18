PAHO warns of the advance of covid in the Americas, with the USA in the focus

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) highlighted this Wednesday the advance of covid-19 records in the Americas in recent weeks. During a press conference, the entity reported that the region had more than 918,000 cases of covid-19 in the last week, an increase of 27.2% compared to the previous week. In addition, more than 3,500 deaths were recorded in the most recent week. The rise in North American cases is driven by the United States, according to the entity.

PAHO director Carissa Etienne said that new cases and deaths from the disease in the Americas have shown a strong increase in the last four weeks. In the most recent week, hospitalizations for the virus increased in 18 countries and ICU admissions advanced in 13 countries and territories.

Etienne points to the fact that many people remain at risk without the protection of vaccines. Only 14 of the region’s 51 countries and territories have reached the WHO target of vaccinating 70% of the population, he recalled. At the same time, she warned of the fact that many people have abandoned the use of masks, in the current situation. She defended this use and also cited the importance of reversing the recent trend of declines in tests. The infrastructure for carrying out the tests must be maintained and reinforced, she pointed out.

“Covid-19 is on the rise in the Americas and the virus will not go away soon,” said Etienne.

Vaccines for children under 5 years old

The assistant director of PAHO, Jarbas Barbosa, said that within a few months the entity will be able to make a recommendation on vaccines against covid-19 in children under five years old. According to him, there are several studies in progress on immunizations for this age group.

During a press conference, Barbosa noted that the decision on whether or not to vaccinate children must be made by each country, although PAHO makes its recommendations. He stressed that the priority now is to guarantee the vaccination of the most vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and immunosuppressed, but he noted that after that, vaccinating children can help reduce contagions by the disease and protect the most vulnerable, even if this is usually a group with less risk of severe cases of the disease.