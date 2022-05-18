Palmeiras announces signing of striker Miguel Merentiel | palm trees

The 26-year-old signed a contract valid until June 30, 2026. The club paid US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 7.4 million at the current price) for 80% of the economic rights.

– The truth is that it is something inexplicable and impressive. I am very happy to be in the current two-time champion of America. I will make the best of it and give everything for this team. For my career, it’s a huge thing, I went from a rival team to the biggest in South America. I’m going to live it in the best way, I’m going to give myself to the fullest for this club – said Merentiel, to the Palmeiras website.

Approved in the medical exams, the striker has already seen the structure of the Football Academy. He is trained in the youth categories of Peñarol and had stints in Spanish football before starting his career in Argentina.

Before Defensa y Justicia, the club he played for in the last three seasons, he played for Godoy Cruz. According to statistics from the website “the goal”, the striker has scored nine goals in 19 matches this season.

He was Verdão’s rival in the 2019 Libertadores, when he was still playing for Godoy Cruz, and in the Recopa Sudamericana and Libertadores last season, for Defensa y Justicia.

The striker even participated in the final in Brasilia and converted one of the penalties that gave the Argentines the South American title.

– Palmeiras is a very strong team locally and internationally. We suffered a lot, it’s an impressive team – said the striker, who also commented on the Palmeiras title in Montevideo last year.