Palmeiras announces the signing of Miguel Merentiel

The player Miguel Merentiel, from SE Palmeiras, the club’s newest athlete, at the Football Academy. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Palmeiras announced, this Wednesday (18), the hiring of Miguel Merentiel. The 26-year-old athlete was at Defensia y Justicia, from Argentina, and will be part of the squad led by coach Abel Ferreira until June 30, 2026.

The Uruguayan played for the Argentine team for three seasons, scoring 27 goals in 79 matches. Nicknamed “La Bestia”, he won the Copa Sudamericana, in 2020, and the Recopa, beating the Greatest National Champion in penalties.

– The truth is that it is something inexplicable and impressive. I am very happy to be in the current two-time champion of America. I will make the best of it and give everything for this team. For my career, it’s a huge thing, I went from a rival team to the biggest in South America. I’m going to live it in the best way, I’m going to give myself to the fullest for this club – said Merentiel.

– Palmeiras is a very strong team locally and internationally. We suffered a lot, it’s an impressive team”, said the Uruguayan, who also commented on Alviverde’s epic triumph in Montevideo, in last season’s Libertadores final. “The Uruguayan people experienced that very strongly, I followed the final a lot. The atmosphere was impressive and the Palmeiras title was something extraordinary – he concluded.

The hiring of a number 9 shirt was an old request from the coaching staff. However, the club found it difficult to secure this athlete. Since 2021, Verdão has negotiated with different names, but only managed to close with one player in 2022.

So far, the squad had only Rafael Navarro for the position. That’s because Deyverson, with a contract nearing the end, will no longer enter the field for Alviverde. Thus, Rony, winger, had to adapt to the new positioning, something that generated criticism from the fans.

However, Merentiel will only be able to enter the field for Verdão from the 18th of July, when the international transfer window opens.

After announcing a striker, Palmeiras enters the field this Wednesday (18), at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Emelec.

