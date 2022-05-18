Palmeiras’ ‘secret’ reinforcement was targeted by Gallardo at River and cost ten times less than what Castellanos asked for; see backstage

ESPN.com.br brings information about the confidential negotiation involving Merentiel’s arrival at Palmeiras

THE palm trees finally heeded Abel Ferreira’s request and announced, by surprise, the arrival of the new number 9. Miguel Merentiel, which belonged to Argentina’s Defensa Y Justicia. The player arrives with a contract until 2026. The ESPN.com.br he was able to learn from sources linked to the agreement that Verdão disbursed US$ 1.5 million, about R$ 7.4 million, for 80% of the economic rights.

The negotiation was commanded completely in secrecy by Anderson Barros, the club’s football director. Merentiel fulfills the necessary requirements for a striker requested by Abel Ferreira: someone who has mobility, leaves the area a lot and gives the Portuguese more than one tactical option in the assembly of the team.

The striker was on the field in the second match of the Recopa Sul-Americana final against Palmeiras, in Brasília, in 2021. On the occasion, the Argentines won in normal time by 2 to 1 and won the title on penalties. In 2021/22, there are 19 matches and nine goals scored.

The report also found that the negotiation was similar to the one carried out in the hiring of defender Murilo Cerqueira, who was at Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia. The secrecy requested by the parties involved, in Palmeiras’ view, was fundamental for the negotiation to move forward. Sources linked to the report confirmed that andThere was a strong interest from River Plate in the athlete.

In recent years, Marcelo Gallardo has mapped the Argentine market in search of new talents River Plate. This time, Palmeiras managed to ‘dribble’ the competition from the Millonarios and hit the hiring of Miguel Merentiel.

Merentiel’s arrival is still in line with Palmeiras’ work profile in recent years. After opening conversations with the hottest and most expensive names in the international market such as Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen, and Valentin Castellanos, from New York City FC. THE ESPN reported that Americans would ask for between 15 and 20 million dollars, almost BRL 50 millionby Castellanos.

In Palmeiras’ view, the negotiation is seen as a ‘success’, since the price was considered ‘good’ by a striker who has the potential to sell to European football in the future. The club understands that, in addition to the technical gain, it will be able to profit from a possible sale of the athlete in the future.