Palmeiras vs Emelec: probable lineups, absences and where to watch the Libertadores game

This Wednesday, Palmeiras and Emelec-EQU face off at Allianz Parque, at 7pm, for the fifth round of the Libertadores group stage. Verdão continues in search of its perfect campaign in this stage of the competition, while the Ecuadorians want to qualify for the knockout stage. Both, however, suffer from casualties.

Palmeiras, who already have four wins in four games in the group stage, not counting the incredible 20 goals scored, should enter the field with an alternative team, as they have done in most of the duels of this edition of Libertadores. In addition to the spared athletes, Verdão will not be able to count on Luan, Gabriel Veron, Mayke and Piquerez, all of whom are still dealing with physical issues in the CT.

On Emelec’s side, things are not very different. At least four players didn’t even travel to Brazil for this Wednesday’s game. They are: Bruno Pittón, Alejandro Leguizamón, Marlon Mejía and the star of the team Joao Rojas, who scored the goal for the Ecuadorians in Quito, when Alviverde won 3-1.

See match information:

PALM TREES X EMELEC-EQU

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 5/18/2022, at 7 pm

Referee: Nicolas Gamboa (CHI)

Auxiliaries: Claudio Urrutia (CHI) and Jose Retamal (CHI)

Where to follow: ESPN, Star+ and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Gustavo Gómez and Jorge; Danilo (Gabriel Menino), Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Breno Lopes, Wesley and Rafael Navarro. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Luan and Gabriel Veron (transition), Jailson (right knee injury), Piquerez (right thigh injury) and Mayke (ankle injury)

hanging: Wesley

EMELEC-EQU

Ortiz; Romario Caicedo, Quintero, Guevara and Rodríguez; Carabalí, Vera and Cevallos; Challah, Zapata and Cabeza. Technician: Ismael Rescalvo.

Embezzlement: Bruno Pittón, Alejandro Leguizamón, Marlon Mejía and Joao Rojas (injured)

hanging: Quintero, Zapata and Rodriguez