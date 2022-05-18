Palmeiras vs Emelec: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

The current two-time champion of America has already secured the classification for the round of 16 as the leader of the group. The Palmeiras goal is now the best overall campaign, which would give the club the advantage of deciding the knockout at home until an eventual semifinal.

Due to the calm situation in the South American tournament and also due to the sequence of the starting lineup, Abel Ferreira can change the lineup for this Wednesday’s game.

Emelec is second in Group A with five points, seven behind Palmeiras. The Ecuadorian team is still trying to qualify in the group, which also has Deportivo Táchira, with four points, and Independiente Petrolero, with one.

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

After a sequence of four games with maximum force, Verdão can take advantage of the situation in Group A of the Libertadores to rotate the squad. Because of medical problems, it is certain that the team will have changes. Piquerez, for example, remains out because of a muscle injury. Gómez, who will be absent next Saturday, in the Brazilian, by suspension, can play his 16th game in a row.

Who is out: Gabriel Veron (physical transition), Luan (physical transition), Mayke (ankle injury), Piquerez (muscle injury) and Jailson (knee injury).

Possible team: Weverton (Marcelo Lomba), Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic (Murilo) and Jorge; Danilo (Zé Rafael), Atuesta and Raphael Veiga (Gustavo Scarpa); Dudu (Breno Lopes), Gustavo Scarpa (Wesley) and Rafael Navarro (Rony).

Emelec – coach: Ismael Rescalvo

Emelec plays in São Paulo to stay in the fight or even guarantee qualification for the round of 16 of Libertadores. To advance with a round to spare, they need to win at Allianz Parque and that Deportivo Tachira don’t beat Independiente Petrolero.

Who is out: Rojas, Leguizamon and Pitton.

hanging: Quintero, Zapata and Jackson Rodriguez.

Possible team: Pedro Ortiz, Carabalí, Quintero, Guevara and Jackson Rodríguez; Sebastián Rodríguez, Arroyo, Zapata, Cevallos and Chalá; head.

