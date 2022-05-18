Paranaenses from four cities agree on Mega-Sena | The net

The cities covered were Arapongas, Bandeirantes, Curitiba and Marechal Cândido Rondon

Lucky people from Paraná hit five numbers in the Mega-Sena and won a big cash in this Saturday’s draw (14). The cities covered were Arapongas, Bandeirantes, Curitiba and Marechal Cândido Rondon. No one made six hits in this edition of the contest.

According to information on the Caixa Econômica Federal website, in Arapongas the prize was R$ 124,162.39, in a pool bet. The winners of Bandeirantes and Curitiba placed single bets and each took R$62,081.21. Marechal Cândido Rondon’s bet was also a pool and the prize was R$62,081.16.

The Mega-Sena contest 2481 drew the numbers: 01-08-21-27-36-37. As there was no winner with six numbers, the value accumulated for the next contest. The prize estimate for this Wednesday’s draw (18) is R$ 45,000,000.00.





See details and lottery draws | Photo: Disclosure







How to play in Mega Sena

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To make the dream of being the next millionaire come true, you must mark 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel, being able to let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.

RIC Information More