Parreira preaches ‘error-free’ team at the World Cup, evaluates Neymar’s moment and recalls dressing room in the 7-1

With little more than six months to go before the debut of the Brazilian National Team in Qatar World Cup, in November, the crowd is already starting to project what to expect from coach Tite’s team. Historic name of national football, Carlos Alberto Parreira now lives outside. In an exclusive interview with THROW!the world champion coach in 1994 projected Brazil’s favoritism for the World Cup.

– Our expectation, as Brazilians, is always positive. I think that once again we will arrive as one of the favorites. It has football for that, it has a player, it has history, it has tradition, it has weight. Now the World Cup is very unpredictable. So much so that Brazil went 24 years without winning, then won in 1994. If it doesn’t win now, it’s going to be 20 years. Look how complicated it is. It’s not easy, it’s a very special competition. But we arrive fine. I always respect Argentina and Germany, I think they are great opponents.

If not champion, Brazil will reach 24 years without a Cup title, equaling the longest fast in history, with five editions. The break occurred twice. The first between 1930, in Uruguay, and 1954, in Switzerland, four years before the first conquest. In this period, the World Cup was not played in 1942 and 1946 by World War II. The other time was after the third championship in 1970, in Mexico. The Selection went blank between 1974, in Germany, and 1990, in Italy, returning to celebrate in 1994, in the United States.

– The World Cup is a competition you can’t go wrong with. Wrong? Return. This was our motto in 1994. We can’t go wrong. If you get it wrong, it goes to 24 years (untitled). There are only seven games, you can’t go wrong. Our motto was “maximum efficiency, zero error”. That’s it for winning the Cup. Wrong once, come back – said the former coach.

– From the round of 16 onwards, there are four games. It’s full focus. That’s why you have to have a team at least experienced, with players already rotated, who have participated. This balance is very important. When we won in 1970, we had six players who played in 1966. When we won in 1994, several had played in 1990 and had already gone through the experience of what has to be done. This helps a lot. Now we will have players who participated in the 2014 World Cup, 2018 and now go to 2022 – he added.

Parreira was champion with the Selection in 1994 (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/ AFP)

“NEYMAR MUST BE FOCUSED”

The main hope of the Brazilian team in another Cup is Neymar. The striker goes to the third World Cup after the failures in 2014, when he ended up injured before the fateful semi-final against Germany, and 2018. In Russia, the player reached far from his physical peak after recovering from injury and even became a joke for the falls. Qatar, however, could be the last chance to lift a cup. The player admitted that think about retiring of the Selection after the Cup.

– Neymar is already 30 years old, in the next World Cup he would be 34. I don’t see age as a bigger problem, it’s him being motivated enough to play another Cup and everything that represents: Qualifying, charges… Pelé played the last World Cup at the age of 30, in 1970 (he was 29, but he was close to turning 30). And then, cleverly, he said he didn’t want it anymore. He was a three-time world champion as a player. Who in the history of football has won three World Cup titles as a player? Nobody,” he said.

– What did he have to gain by going to the 1974 World Cup? I think he did very well, he came out on top. He collaborated, helped the Seleção, won three titles and left at his peak. So Neymar has to be very focused and very motivated to want to be in another Cup. I respect any decision he makes. The important thing is that he is well in this Cup now, at the end of the year – he added.

SELECTION TRAUMA

Carlos Alberto Parreira is a specialist in World Cups. As a coach, he was in Kuwait in 1982, in 1990 and 1998 in the United Arab Emirates, in 1994 he won the fourth championship with Brazil, where he was also coach in 2006, and in 2010 he commanded South Africa. He was also a fitness coach in the tri in 1970 and technical coordinator in 2014. That last spell turned out to be the most disappointing with the unforgettable 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final at home.

– That (2014) was difficult for everyone. I no longer worked with football, it was my last job. Felipão ended up recovering, obviously, he had a very strong bond. But the players themselves, the commission, were a huge burden to take 7-1 at home. It was very difficult. I would say that only Brazil can from one Cup to the other take seven and arrive in 2018 as the favorite. Only Brazilian football. For the potency, strength, vigor and capacity for renewal – said Parreira.

The worst nightmare in Brazilian history started in the 11th minute of the first half, with Thomas Müller. Until the break there were four more goals. Klose at 23, Kroos at 24 and 26 and Khedira at 29. In the locker room, Parreira recalls the climate of disbelief in view of the expectation that Brazil would win at home.

– 7-1 is marked in the history of World Cups. It has never happened in a semi-final, a team has never lost out of seven. Explanation? I don’t have. These are football things. The best definition was by Júlio César, the most experienced of the cast. When the game was over, they asked how he explained the 7-1. He said that the inexplicable cannot be explained. defined. One to zero, two, I looked at Felipão, three, he was starting and it was already a goal. He was talking to comment on the game, in five minutes there were three goals. Too fast, there was no time. We went back to the locker room and it was 5-0 – he recalled.

– Imagine that. Return to the locker room in a World Cup semi-final, at home, 5-0 to the opponent. It is an unthinkable, unimaginable thing. I came close to it once. We were losing 3-0 to Argentina at half-time in Buenos Aires, but in the second half we almost drew, it was 3-2. But 5-0 in a semifinal, the Brazilian team… The locker room was in a perplexing mood. “Is it true? Did it really happen? Is it happening?” Do what? Nobody believed. But the reality is this. It’s no use saying “let’s change the game”, making it 6 to 5, it won’t happen. Let’s finish the game with dignity. That’s what Felipe did.

Parreira was the national team’s technical coordinator in 2014 (Photo: PEDRO UGARTE/AFP)

Another selection that kept a lot of expectations was that of 2006, from the famous “magic square” of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Adriano and Kaká. In the end, disappointment with the elimination in the quarter-finals of the Cup for France and stars who did not perform even close to what was expected.

– When it doesn’t work, it’s because something is missing. Quality wasn’t an issue (in 2006) because there was too much. There were a number of little internal things that if we start talking it’s going to sound like we’re looking for excuses. The truth is that the team did not perform as expected. He won in the Copa America, in the Confederations Cup, in friendlies. At the most important moment we are in debt.

Parreira was the coach of the National Team in 2006 (Photo: Disclosure)

NEYMAR

– It has reached maturity. Neymar has been playing for Santos since he was 16. He was champion of São Paulo, of the Copa do Brasil, of the Libertadores… there is no lack of experience. He played for Barcelona at the height of that team with Messi and that whole gang. I think he is mature and ready to explode in this Cup. Golden Ball I think it’s more complicated because there are people who came out ahead. There is little left for the end of the season and his team left early (Champions League). If it goes to the semifinals or final it would help a lot, the visibility is very high. For the next Ballon d’Or I think it can, without a doubt.

PREPARATION IN 2006

– It was a different preparation. In 1970 we trained for five months. Then in 1994 we trained for a week in Brazil and 35 days in California. In 2006 we had 15 days. It was a short preparation, a team that was not defined. We won the Confederations Cup and a year later the team was almost the same, but not the players. Ronaldo had been out of action for three months, Adriano had weight problems. We had to retrieve them. It wasn’t a team that was on tiptoe. It had a lot of name, experience, but the performance was not what was expected, something was missing.

ELIMINATION IN 2006

– If you look at the game against France, it was balanced. They had a chance, took it, and then locked themselves in behind. They were experienced, they had players there in the third Cup. It was difficult to pierce the block and change the result. It won 1-0, Zidane had rested a game before, he had been sent off, he was suspended. He came in like a devil and made a huge difference. He was fine physically, mentally, technically. It is complicated. Why didn’t you stop Zidane? How will you stop? Just taking a shot, right (laughs). He didn’t have a defined position, he walked in the field. We really didn’t meet. We weren’t massacred, but it was difficult to turn around.

WEAR IN THE CUP

– I don’t think it will be a problem this year because they will be in shape. In June, July they are worn out, it is a very serious problem. So our preparation here in Brazil is to recover them, not train. That will not happen, they will be at the height of preparation. It will be very good in the physical part. In December in Brazil they are on vacation, but there are few in the national team.

