Paulinho undergoes surgery and Corinthians informs expectations for the start of recovery; know more

This Wednesday, midfielder Paulinho underwent surgery to correct the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The procedure was performed at Hospital São Luiz, in the Morumbi unit.

According to Corinthians, the procedure was performed by the club’s doctor and consultant, Dr. Joaquim Grava. The surgery was successful. “The procedure was successful and, next Monday, Paulinho starts physiotherapy at Corinthians CT“, said Dr. Grava.

Paulinho tore a knee ligament in the duel against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão, in early May. The player was a starter for the Parque São Jorge team and, still in the first half, left the field after suffering a sprain. The following day, after examination, the lesion was confirmed.

In general, ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injuries usually take about eight to nine months for full recovery. The club has not yet set a date for his return, but Paulinho should be absent from Corinthians until the end of the 2022 season. The player has a valid contract with the club until the end of 2023.

In his second spell at Corinthians, Paulinho played 20 matches this season. There are 11 wins, three draws and six defeats. The midfielder scored four goals. He is one of Timão’s top scorers of the year.

In time: Corinthians Feminino has three players in the process of recovering from the same problem. Goalkeeper Kemelli, right-back Katiuscia and defender Erika recently underwent surgery. Goalkeeper Tainá, who was injured in May 2021, is in the final process of transitioning to the field.

