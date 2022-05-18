Paulo Sousa says that Diego Alves asked to play for Flamengo after 10 days without training: “Processes are not like that” | Flamengo

Coach Paulo Sousa commented on Diego Alves’ absence from Flamengo’s last games, recovering from pubalgia. The coach revealed that the goalkeeper, last Monday, even without training for 10 days, said he could be related against Universidad Católica, this Tuesday. Flamengo won 3-0 and the athlete was out of the relationship.

– Here the processes are not like that, the players to play have to train. And he hasn’t trained a single day since the game against Botafogo, so it couldn’t be related – said Paulo Sousa.

The coach detailed how the whole process went since Diego Alves accused the problem in the warm-up of the classic against Botafogo, 10 days ago, in Brasília. Period in which the goalkeeper did not even go to the field to train.

See full explanation:

– Diego [Alves], after the Botafogo game, where he warmed up, the next day he reported to the medical department a little scattered pain in the pubis. The department made an resonance, we have to trust the player. Not everything will have something graphic.

– Every day an employee of mine talks to all the players to get sensations and understand what level of pain or muscle contractions or if they slept well or poorly. So we can adjust the type of work and actions.

– Yesterday [segunda] in the morning he continued to have pains. In the afternoon, our physiotherapist said that Diego was doing better, that he felt capable of training. If you look at what pubic pain is and how long it takes to recover, it can’t be overnight.

– Or for a meeting you had with Bruno Spindel at lunchtime. And that he quickly recovered and could be available to play.

Diego Alves made just two games this season. He hasn’t entered the field since February 27, in a 2-2 draw with Resende. Before, he started in the 2-1 victory against Madureira, both games for Carioca.

He lost space for Hugo, who has been criticized by the fans for recent failures and was booed in this Tuesday’s victory, and also for Santos, hired from Athletico-PR.

