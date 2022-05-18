PE confirms 312 more cases and four deaths from Covid; state totals 931,418 infected and 21,671 deaths | Pernambuco

The government of Pernambuco confirmed, this Tuesday (17), 312 more cases of the new coronavirus. The State Health Department (SES-PE) also officially recorded four other deaths caused by Covid-19.

With the data published in the pandemic monitoring bulletin this Tuesday, Pernambuco now totals 931,418 confirmed cases of the disease. There are 58,578 bass and 872,532 light.

They are distributed over all 184 municipalities, in addition to the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha.

Data has been reported since March 2020, when the pandemic began in Pernambuco. During this period, the government also recorded 21,671 deaths from Covid-19.

Among the confirmed cases this Tuesday, four (1%) are of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and 308 (99%) are mild.

The deaths recorded in this Tuesday’s bulletin are considered “old” by the government. There were deaths of women that occurred between February 17 and March 5 of this year.

The patients lived in Canhotinho (1), Jataúba (1), Riacho das Almas (1) and Salgueiro (1). They were between 54 and 69 years old. The age groups are: 50 to 59 (2) and 60 to 69 (2).

Two had preexisting diseases: diabetes (1), cardiovascular diseases (1) and immunosuppression (1). A patient may have more than one comorbidity. Two cases are still under investigation.

Since January 18, 2021, Pernambuco has applied 19,307,560 doses of vaccines against Covid.

Regarding the first doses, there were 8,230,251 applications. Coverage reached 92.74% of the eligible audience.

Of the total, 7,285,264 people, or 82.09% of the eligible public, completed their vaccination schedules. There were 7,112,138 vaccinated with immunizations applied in two doses and another 173,126 with vaccine applied in a single dose.

Pernambuco also applied 3,483,326 of the third dose. Coverage was 52.74% of the eligible audience.

In the state, 284,539 units of the so-called fourth dose were applied. Coverage reached 40.3% of the eligible audience.

This Tuesday, Pernambuco received over 53,000 doses of vaccines from Astrazeneca/Fiocruz.

Divided into five volumes, the immunizers will be used to boost the population over 18 years of age.

Since the beginning of the campaign, Pernambuco has received 22,550,523 doses of vaccines against Covid-19. Of this total, 5,924,670 were from Astrazeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz; 4,287,253 from Coronavac/Butantan; 8,763,300 from Pfizer/BioNTech; 893,500 doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine; 947,240 doses of Coronavac/Butantan vaccine for children and 1,734,560 of Janssen.

This Tuesday, the global rate of occupancy of beds for patients with Covid in the state public network was 47%, out of a total of 1,519 available spaces.

In the ICUs, there were 670 vacancies and 66% of them were occupied. In the wards, there were 849 open beds and 33% of them had patients.

In the private network, the overall bed occupancy rate was 33%, out of a total of 217 vacancies.

In the ICUs, there were 129 units available and their occupancy rate was 50%. In the wards, 88% were vacant and 8% of them had patients.

Since March 2020, Pernambuco has carried out 3,992,997 tests to detect Covid.