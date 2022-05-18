Pentagon seeks to understand origins of UFOs, says US official; VIDEO shows phenomena | World

The US military is committed to determining the origins of “unidentified aerial phenomena”, a senior US government official said Tuesday.

Ronald Moultrie, the US Under Secretary of Defense for intelligence and security, told Congress that so-called UAPs – unidentified aerial phenomena – represent “potential risks”. See above VIDEOS shown during his presentation.

“We know that our military has encountered unidentified aerial phenomena, and because UAPs pose potential flight safety and general safety risks, we are committed to a concerted effort to determine their origins,” Moultrie said.

The speech came at the first Congressional public hearing on UFOs (as Unidentified Flying Objects are known) in more than 50 years.

Moultrie attended alongside Scott Bray, who is the deputy director of naval intelligence for the US Defense Intelligence subcommittee in the House of Representatives.

The hearing comes 11 months after a report documented more than 140 cases of unidentified aerial phenomena that military pilots reported seeing since 2004.

US officials have given importance to this issue as something sensitive for US security.

One of the fears, even, is that these objects are actually from a country that rivals the US militarily, such as China and Russia.

What did the report show?

Of the 140 reported cases, 18 reports are of “unusual patterns of movement or flight characteristics”.

This can mean, for example, objects that appeared flying without any kind of propulsion or with speeds above the technological capabilities found today.

In the report, US officials explain that there are 5 possible explanations for UFO-related phenomena. According to the text, when responses to reported cases are found, they will fall into one of the categories listed below:

Objects scattered in the air — could be birds, balloons or even plastic bags that deceive radars Natural atmospheric phenomena — ice crystals, steam or even thermal fluctuations that are captured by infrared equipment Technologies under development — includes still confidential systems developed by the government or by US companies Adversarial foreign systems — technologies developed in countries such as Russia and China, mentioned by name by the US report Others – according to the US government, some phenomena related to UFOs need new scientific knowledge to be analyzed, with new technologies. Therefore, they would not fit into the other categories at this time.

The more popular term UFO has been widely associated with the notion of alien spacecraft, which is not used in recent conversations – who prefer the term UAP.

This is because the focus would be the possible implications for US national security and aviation security.

The report, however, included some UAPs previously revealed in video footage released by the Pentagon of enigmatic objects in the air.