Petrobras hits record quarter in pre-salt oil production | Economy

Reproduction / Petrobras Company set record for oil processing through the pre-salt layer for the quarter between January and March

Petrobras used over 65% of the oil production load produced by pre-salt refineries between January and March this year, the oil company said in a note this Tuesday (17th). The use of the pre-salt layer is a record for the quarter.

According to the company, in February alone, 66% of the oil produced by the company was taken from the pre-salt layer, a record recorded in a single month. In 2016, according to the state-owned company, the percentage of utilization of the layer was 27%.

Petrobras pointed out that the increase in the use of the pre-salt layer is due to the investments made in refining. Adjustments in production take place amid the need to serve the local market and threats of shortages.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



Price readjustment

In recent months, Petrobras has readjusted fuel prices after successive increases in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market. The Brent barrel reached US$ 115, the highest price since March this year.

The expectation is that, even with the increase in production, fuels should undergo further readjustments in the coming weeks. According to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), diesel is out of date by 4%, while gasoline needs to be readjusted by 18% to match the foreign market.