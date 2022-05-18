Petrobras (PETR4): government received 15 times more value than minority shareholders in the last 10 years, points out BBI

Discussions related to Petrobras’ pricing policy (PETR3; PETR4) are heating up as the company is likely to pay record dividends in 2022, while high fuel prices are also impacting inflation.

This scenario raises the tone of the discussions, always latent, about intervention in the state’s policy. The BBI raises the issue in the face of constant criticism from the national political sector about the social contribution of Petrobras, which has been accumulating profits taxed as “rape” by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Last Monday, the president again criticized the state-owned company. “Oil companies around the world had to reduce their profit margins, except for Petrobras Futebol Clube, which is worried about being world champions,” he said at an event with businessmen in São Paulo.

In this context, Bradesco BBI highlighted that although Petrobras has shown high levels of profitability, Brazilian citizens (indirectly through dividends and taxes paid by Petrobras to the government) tend to benefit more from this positive profit dynamics than the shareholders themselves. state-owned minority shareholders.

This is because, during the last 10 years, from 2011 to 2021, the Brazilian society cited by BBI (represented by the Federal Government and BNDES) received around R$1.4 trillion in taxes and dividends from Petrobras, or 15 times the R$1.4 trillion in taxes and dividends from Petrobras. $94 billion in dividends paid to minority shareholders, says BBI analysis.

In addition, creditors collected R$176 billion in accrued interest in the same period, which is about 2 times what was collected by minority shareholders in dividends. “Notably, the company’s share underperformed the Ibovespa, Brent and CDI, implying negative relative returns for minority shareholders”, point out analysts Vicente Falanga and Gustavo Sadka, who signed the report.

“Minority shareholders, therefore, were the ones who least benefited from Petrobras’ operations in the last 10 years”, the analysts point out. Shareholders have barely achieved capital gains in the last 10 years, they point out, as the company’s shares underperformed the Ibovespa by around 50%, and were below the price of Brent and CDI by 150%.

The government collected 53% of taxes paid in 2021, while states collected 46% and municipalities only 1%, highlights the BBI. When analyzing ICMS, the state of São Paulo was the one that raised the most in 2021 (R$ 16.3 billion), followed by Minas Gerais (R$ 11 billion) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 9.5 billion). Rio de Janeiro has the highest ICMS on gasoline (34%), while Amapá has the highest ICMS on diesel (25%).

“It is also essential to understand that the government’s revenue from Petrobras has been increasing along with the

higher oil prices”, they reinforce. In the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), total government tax collection was 92% higher than in 1Q21 by R$69 billion. For 2022, analysts estimate that the total collection of the Union (taxes + dividends) will be R$ 345 billion.

Changes can be negative

Thus, changes in pricing policy can backfire in relation to Brazilian fiscal accounts, they estimate, with less

dividends and future taxes received. This adds to the risk premium attributed by investors to allocate money to Brazil, which could increase, in turn implying rising costs for goods and services in general.

“While corporate governance has recovered from a low point since the Car Wash scandal, investors are still tired of past financial mismanagement and fuel subsidies. A new pricing formula can hinder more than help, resulting in new collective actions against Petrobras and its managers, as well as the aforementioned negative reactions in relation to the perception of risk and national inflation”, they point out.

In the assessment of Falanga and Sadka, other courses could be taken to mitigate fuel price increases for consumers.

“For example, in 2022, the government will expect an increase of around R$120 billion in taxes from Petrobras due to higher oil prices and stronger economic activity, part of which could be used for social welfare policies. related to fuels, keeping corporate governance intact”, they assess.

The solution is not simple, they point out, but temporary subsidies (such as those introduced in 2018 after the truckers’ strike) and fuel vouchers (which began to be introduced more recently) seem to be possibilities widely accepted by investors, politicians and society, in analysts’ assessment.

A stabilization fund with dividends and taxes could also be a potential way out, they cite. “However, we realize that such a move creates a long-term fiscal commitment, something that Brazil may want to avoid at this time”, they ponder.

BBI has an outperform recommendation (above market average performance) for PETR4 assets, with a target price of R$50, or a 44% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

