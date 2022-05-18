Petrobras refineries set record for pre-salt oil processing | Economy

Petrobras broke pre-salt oil processing records at its refineries earlier this year, according to a statement from the state-owned company this Tuesday (17), at a time when it maintains capacity utilization as much as possible to serve the local market.

In the first quarter, an average of 65% of the processed cargo came from the pre-salt layer, a quarterly record. In February, the monthly record was reached, with an average of 66%.

In 2016, for example, only 27% of the cargo processed at the company’s refineries came from the pre-salt layer, Petrobras said.

According to the executive manager of Refining at Petrobras, Elza Kallas, the pre-salt oil processing capacity has been growing through investments in the refining parkwhich bring greater operational and logistical flexibility to Petrobras and enable the company to make better use of these oils, including in the domestic market.