Petrobras refinery in SP catches fire and proportion of the flames scares residents; VIDEO | Santos and Region

Part of a Petrobras refinery in Cubatão (SP) caught fire on Tuesday afternoon (17). The fire took place at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC), and was controlled by the company’s own team of firefighters. According to the company, it is a diesel oil leak followed by flames. Nobody was hurt.

As determined by g1, the scale of the fire, which was seen “from afar”, scared some residents of the city. The flames, which started around 5pm, were contained in about an hour. The aforementioned refinery is located on Avenida 9 de Abril, in Jardim das Indústrias.

To the report, the Fire Department confirmed the occurrence, but stated that it did not act in the case. Petrobras, in turn, claims that the site was immediately isolated and that it notified the environmental agencies and other competent bodies. According to the company, there is no impact on the production of derivatives or risk to market supply.

Petrobras’ first major refinery

The company claims that Presidente Bernardes was the first major refinery built in its history. Inaugurated in April 1955, the site is now responsible for 50% of the national market and even supplies 8% of the production of oil products in Brazil.

The capacity at RPBC is 178 thousand barrels/day (28,300 m³/d). Different types of gasoline, diesel oil, cooking gas, natural gas, bunker – fuel for ships – and hydrogen are among the main products of the refinery.

