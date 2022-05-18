PGL Major Antwerp 2022: Remember 10 Great Imperial Moments | cs:go
Imperial leaves the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 with their heads held high: the Brazilians were eliminated in the last game of the Legends stage, falling to Copenhagen Flames by 2×0. Despite the defeat, the team went very far and reached a level that was not expected for a 4-month project. To celebrate the campaign, ge separated some of the best moments of the team’s trajectory at the Major.
Imperial CS:GO team with streamers and Brazilian flag after qualifying for the Legends Stage of the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 — Photo: João Ferreira / PGL
Against IHC, still on the Challengers Stage, FalleN and fnx made it rain in a forced round:
In the classification game against forZe, the Brazilians had a beautiful fnx pistol in Overpass, giving the Russian team a dance:
Overpass also featured a 2v5 of FalleN and fnx, who shone to save the round:
In Legends, fnx appeared again well with a beautiful 3K of AWP to end the round against Bad News Eagles:
The victory against the Kosovo team was in style, with FalleN tying the knot in the final round:
Against Cloud9, Imperial relied on VINI to bring out a tough retake on Overpass’s bomb A:
The final round, of course, was in the hands of the Professor:
In the decisive Mirage, boltz got a 1v2 that gave even more tranquility to the Brazilians:
The last round was messy, but VINI shined again and closed the 16v3:
The game, which marked the absolute record for Gaules, was full of emotion and had a beautiful moment between Liminha and FalleN:
Unfortunately, Last Dance says goodbye to this competition, but Brazil still has FURIA in search of another world title for the country. The Panthers take Team Spirit on Wednesdays this Thursday.