Plane that crashed in China was intentionally shot down shows black box

People who had access to the report from US authorities on the China Eastern jet accident in March this year reported that someone in the cabin intentionally crashed the aircraft.

On March 21, the plane carrying 132 people crashed near the city of Wuzhou, China. The aircraft was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou. All passengers and crew died.

The Boeing 737-800 was traveling at high altitude when it crashed at high speed and into an almost vertical position and crashed into a mountain. The information in a black box indicates that inputs to the controls caused the plane to crash. The information is from g1.

“The plane did what was told by someone in the cockpit,” said the person involved with the black box analysis, shifting the investigation’s focus to the pilots.

The Chinese investigation report, released in April, points out that pilots stopped responding to flight controllers shortly after the first altitude loss. The document does not indicate aircraft failures.

The preliminary report, released by the Accident Investigation Center of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), did not point to any possible cause for the crash, drawing criticism from experts. The CAAC says the black boxes are still damaged, making investigations difficult.