Palmeiras announced the signing of Uruguayan Merentiel this Wednesday (18)

Before departure between palm trees and Emelecthis Wednesday (18), at 19:00 (Brasília time), by CONMEBOL Libertadoreswith transmission by ESPN at the Star+the president of Verdão, Leila Pereiragave an exclusive interview to ESPN and spoke on several important topics.

The manager spoke about the signing of Uruguayan striker Miguel Merentielwhich was presented “in secret” this Wednesday afternoon.

In conversation with reporter Mendel Bydlowski, she explained the “secrecy” surrounding the negotiation, which did not leak at any time, and stressed that the new shirt number 9 is a reinforcement with characteristics requested by coach Abel Ferreira to reinforce the squad.

“I was very satisfied with the negotiation. It was a surprise, I think it’s very important to keep secrecy when it’s such a relevant subject for our club. I was very happy”, said Leila.

“(The negotiation) It was happening a few days ago. It is a great happiness. He is a player with the characteristics that Abel was looking for”, he added.

Merentiel, 26 years old, cost US$ 1.5 million (R$ 7.45 million) to Alviverde, which bought 80% of its rights.

President alviverde, in turn, did not want to talk about the amounts involved in the negotiation, preferring only to celebrate the hiring of a new shirt 9, which was an old request from the fans.

“I don’t talk about values. The most important thing is that the player will be with us”, he concluded.

In the Lecture, “La Bestia“, as the striker is known, will be the 22nd Uruguayan athlete to wear the Alviverde shirt in all of history.

Despite having already been announced, he will only be able to play in July, when the transfer window opens again.