PlayStation Plus: It really looks like Sony wants to have its “Xbox Game Pass”

Do you play on the first day yes or no? Do you sacrifice investments by putting them there? Is it a sustainable model? All the conversations that melted like snow in the sun when we saw the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier lineup that really looks like Sony’s Xbox Game Pass.

The games included in the PlayStation Plus catalog in the Extra and Premium plans are diverse. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you certainly know the feeling of browsing the service’s catalog and finding yourself muttering that there’s too much and you’ll never be able to play it all, especially if gaming is a relatively new world for you.

Maybe you were “stuck for a while”, lost interest after the Xbox 360 and/or PS3, for one reason or another you didn’t dedicate time to the last generation of consoles and now you find yourself living in the period of greater abundance and greater convenience than ever for fans of this medium.

Aside from the purely quantitative rant, which can easily overwhelm, the new PlayStation Plus kicks off with a series of games from Demon’s Souls to Returnal, from Death Stranding to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, from Ghost of Tsushima to Assassin’ Creed Valhalla, speaking PS5 productions only.

We’ve revealed more games for the brand new PlayStation Plus, coming soon. Among the titles are great hits like Demon’s Souls and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as classics like Ace Escape and Siphon Filter. Full details: https://t.co/kJycLY23GW pic.twitter.com/eV2JwT9AwR — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) May 16, 2022

Then there are countless PS4 first parties: from Days Gone to Bloodborne, from God of War to Horizon Zero Dawn, from Shadow of the Colossus to The Last Guardian, from The Last of Us Remastered to the entire Uncharted saga, and that’s not even considering the streaming classics reserved for the Premium tier only.

It’s true: more recent exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are missing, but it’s clear that at some point they’ll arrive: not for the first day, as repeatedly reiterated, but the titles of the PlayStation Studios will represent an important part of this catalogue.

So yes, we’ve told ourselves over and over again that the new PlayStation Plus will not be comparable to Xbox Game Pass, but at least on the debut Sony shows that services aren’t as sleazy as we’ve heard in their interviews. Sony managers have been known to attack Game Pass on occasion, but it seems like they’re keen to follow suit.

Xbox Game Pass puts games from Microsoft (Xbox Game Studios, third-party first-party, Bethesda and future Activision and Blizzard) directly on day one, plus EA titles later. Also games from other independent third parties or triple-A. Something that does not occur with Playstation Plus.

What do you think? How does the new PlayStation Plus compare to Xbox Game Pass? Is the lack of day one exclusives a major limitation? Let’s talk about.