Pollution kills 9 million people a year; Africa is hardest hit | Environment

Pollution – of air, water and soil – continues to cause more than 9 million premature deaths every year, according to a survey released on Tuesday (17), by scientists from several countries, in the journal “The Lancet Planetary Health”.

The number has remained the same since 2015, despite a drop in deaths related to domestic air and water pollution, according to the publication.

The authors analyzed 2019 data from the “Global Burden of Disease”, an ongoing study at the University of Washington, in the United States, that assesses general exposure to pollution and calculates the risk of mortality.

“We’re sitting in the cauldron and slowly burning,” said Richard Fuller, co-author of the study and head of the nonprofit Pure Earth. But, Fuller said, unlike climate change, malaria or HIV, “we haven’t focused too much on environmental pollution.”

Air pollution from industrial processes, along with urbanization, led to a 7% increase in pollution-related deaths from 2015 to 2019. Since 2000, the increase has been 66%.

More than 90% of pollution-related deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries, with 7 of the 10 most affected countries on the African continent (see list further down in this article).

An earlier version of the work, published in 2017, had also estimated the number of deaths from pollution at around 9 million — equivalent to one in six deaths worldwide. The figure puts pollution on a par with smoking as a global cause of death.

Covid-19, by comparison, has killed an estimated 6.7 million people worldwide since the pandemic began.

African countries are the most affected

The new analysis looks more specifically at the causes of pollution — separating traditional contaminants such as indoor smoke or sewage from more modern pollutants such as industrial air pollution and toxic chemicals.

According to the study, deaths from traditional pollutants are decreasing globallybut remain a major problem in low- and middle-income countries.

Contaminated water and soil and polluted air put Chad, the Central African Republic and Niger as the three countries with the most pollution-related deaths, according to population-adjusted data.

Closing the list of the ten most affected are, in that order, the Solomon Islands, in the South Pacific, Somalia, South Africa, North Korea, Lesotho, Bulgaria and Burkina Faso.

When it comes to ambient air pollution — outside domestic boundaries — some major capitals have been successful in tackling the problem, including Bangkok, Thailand, and Mexico City. India, despite efforts to tackle domestic pollution, continued to have the highest estimated number of air pollution-related deaths in 2019.

While it has 7 of the 10 most affected countries, Africa also only has 7 of its 54 countries with reliable real-time air quality monitoring: South Africa, for example, has systems for continuous monitoring of air quality.

Other countries — including Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal — have carried out monitoring programs at certain times, although funding for maintenance and quality control is sporadic, according to the survey.

“Most countries have done little to address this huge public health problem,” the authors said. “While high-income countries have controlled their worst forms of pollution and linked pollution control to climate change mitigation, only a few low- and middle-income countries have managed to make pollution a priority,” they added.