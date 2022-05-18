Portal Exibidor – Sony reinforces the role of diversity of titles and people to reach audiences

18 May 2022 | Renata Vomero

Sony reinforces the role of diversity of titles and people to reach audiences

Distributor was responsible for opening the presentations at the Winter Show

(Photo: Sony)



THE Sony was the first distributor to present itself in the 13th edition of winter show. Celebrating this important reunion of the industry in Campos do Jordão, the company’s executives highlighted the distributor’s strategy to focus on cinema exclusivity, even during the hardest moments of the pandemic.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have released 19 films and ended 2021 as the number one distributor in Brazil and Latin America. We had important films released in this period, the releases of Sony films in cinema is a priority for the company, from franchises to original, international ideas and Brazilian co-productions”, said André Sala, director general of Sony Brazil.

That said, the distributor made it very clear in the presentation that the strategic focus will be on diversity, both in titles and representations of people, whether women, blacks, or people from other marginalized communities.

“We believe that it is possible to be relevant to specific and diversified audiences, there is an audience for these contents. Diversity is a very important point for Sony today, diversity of gender, of race, of narrative style”, highlighted the executive.

At this point, Camila Pacheco, Executive Director of Marketing for Sony Pictures in Latin America, took the stage to show the public precisely this variety of content for all tastes.

Starting with Bullet train, Sony’s next big release. The film opens on August 4 and has Brad Pitt as the protagonist of a cast filled with other stars. The film is an action comedy that promises to please audiences. Exhibitors were able to watch 15 minutes of the film.

Another big bet by Sony is A Place Far Away From Here adaptation of a best-seller of the same name, made by the same company that made O Diabo Veste Prada and A Fault in Our Stars. The film is also produced by Reese Witherspoon and arrives on September 1 in theaters.

Total highlight and also, could it, with Viola Davis as the protagonist, is woman king. The film is based on a true story and tells the story of an ancient African kingdom ruled by women warriors. The feature premieres on September 15.

Option for families, Lilo, Lilo Crocodile should also please pop music fans, by bringing Shawn Mendes to the voice cast. Sony executives reinforced that they want to bring a Brazilian musician to the national cast.

A part of Sony’s presentation was dedicated to national films that are co-distributed by the company. Among the highlights are Suddenly Miss, which will hit theaters in partnership with Elo Company; the national terror the inheritance; as well as the adaptation of a book by Zíbia Garparetto Nobody belongs to Nobody. Also part of the national line-up is the animation Chef Jack: The Adventurous Cookco-distributed with Cineart Filmes.

