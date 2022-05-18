Prefer dividend-paying bank securities, analysts say – Money Times

THE Nubank (NAKED) released its first quarter results and left the market divided. While some praised the increase in revenue, which soared 226% and exceeded market expectations, other analysts assess that the stock is expensive and could fall further.

THE prejudice of US$ 45 million was also lower than expected by analysts. In New York, the action of the Nubank dropped 7%. After the disclosure of the numbers, on the night of last Monday (16), the stock rose 8%which only demonstrates how investors seem “lost” in terms of numbers.

With the fall, the Nubank became worth less than the Bank of Brazil in market value. In all, the roxinho has lost more than R$ 141 billion in value since the IPO.

To BTG Pactualwhich recommends selling the shares, the Nubank reported very strong first-quarter results, “showing impressive growth pretty much everywhere we look”.

In fact: the number of customers reached 59.6 million, an increase of 11% in the quarter, with a high activation of 78%; the total loan portfolio grew 34% in the quarter, with personal loans expanding 44%; and average revenue per customer (ARPAC) was a positive surprise, leading total revenue to exceed the consensus estimate by 16%.

In addition, the BTG recalls that the cost to serve (CTS) has improved and NPLs (defaults) still seem to be under control, despite the increase (in seasonality, a mixed effect and some macro deterioration).

Sidney Lima, analyst at top gaindraws attention to the growth of the customer base both in Brazil and in Mexicoand, mainly, the increase in average revenue per customer.

“This revenue is one of the main points, even used for the ideal pricing of companies in the financial segment”, he says.

In the middle of the way to Nubank there was a stone

However, all this comes up against a very important aspect: the macroeconomic bad. And whoever says that is himself BTG.

“Considering how the market has changed and the potential deterioration of the credit cycle in Brazil, particularly for unsecured consumer loans/low-income borrowers, we would not be surprised if investors choose to see the glass as half empty.”

The bank’s analysts put the interest-bearing loan portfolio, which includes revolving credit cards and riskier personal loans, grew far above expectations to a staggering $3.1 billion.

“In an environment of much higher inflation and interest rates, and with a presidential election ahead, this seems like a very ‘bold’ strategy, to say the least. But time will tell if it pays off or not.”

Lima, from Top Gain, says that investors question the extent to which the quality of these credit concessions in an unhealthy way could significantly impact the next results, with the institution already making an increase in the provision for losses.

Consumer credit delinquency (related to personal and credit card loans) for the Brazilian operation increased during the quarter, with the 90-day delinquency ratio rising 70 bps (base points) quarter-on-quarter to 4.2% .

Action remains expensive; there are better options

As much as analysts emphasize the positive points of the Nubanklike the extraordinary growth of recent years, the problem remains the same: expensive action.

“We are big fans of the story, the brand and the product, but trading at 4.2x the most recent book value and considering the end of the lock-up (which can create an overhang for a while due to the very low free float), we still believe that our sell recommendation makes sense”, puts the BTG.

In the view of Enrico Cozzolino, partner and head of analysis at Raise Investment Ideasthe fall of the papers of the Nubank is just a correction of the excessive prices of the IPO.

“We had a very high multiple that could even make sense in a world that would be very different from the current one. When comparing with banks that already deliver profits and dividends consistent and rising interest generates a much lower present value of future cash flows. The market perceives and adjusts the price quickly”, he says.

For Lima, from Top Gain, the Nubank remains unclear as to the short-term profit outlook.

“As for investment, considering the sector, growth prospects, profit margin per client and default, I believe that we have better opportunities in the financial segment”, he says.

