Pregnant, Virginia Fonseca remains hospitalized due to refractory headache – Quem

+



Virgínia Fonseca (Photo: Instagram)

Influencer Virginia Fonseca, 23 years old, remains hospitalized, but not seriously, according to the latest medical report released by the Vila Nova Star Hospital advisor, on Tuesday night (17).

“Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that Mrs. Virgínia Pimenta da Fonseca Serrano has been hospitalized since May 15, 2022 due to a headache refractory to conventional analgesia”, the statement began.

Pregnant, Virginia is in her room, but the pregnancy remains without risk for the baby or the influencer. “The patient is in the room, stable and conscious, receiving intravenous medication for pain control. The daily obstetric evaluation shows that the pregnancy is proceeding normally, without intercurrences, and the fetus is in good vitality”, concluded the medical bulletin.

Virginia was hospitalized with severe headaches at a hospital in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, last weekend, and then returned to the hospital last Sunday (15), but now in São Paulo.

“I’m still here. My headache is better, but it hasn’t gone away. I’ll probably stay here,” she said, who has been undergoing tests at the site and sleeping a lot due to medication. “I’m on medication that makes me sleepy. So I can’t stay awake for long.”

The hospitalization did not prevent Virginia from making her advertisements. She tried it on and talked about a new lipstick. “I’m here in the hospital, I am, but I can’t help but tell you about this liptint, released today. Follow the dance”, she explained.