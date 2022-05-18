prices fall in the country and weather effects suggest worsening

The physical market for live cattle returned to register lower prices in important production and commercialization places this Tuesday (17). According to the analyst Harvests & MarketFernando Henrique Iglesias, the business environment still suggests a further drop in prices in the short term, considering the cold front advancing on the country that tends to reduce the cattle rancher’s capacity to retain.

“Basically, slaughterhouses have not encountered difficulties in composing their slaughter schedules, and should continue to exert pressure on ranchers for the rest of the month. The end of the lockdown in China at the turn of the month is an important point to consider, which tends to unburden global logistics with the resumption of operations closer to normality in the port of Shanghai. Live cattle prices will have greater potential for readjustments at the beginning of the off-season, considering a period with less supply and with the prospect of a good export pace”, pointed out Iglesias.

In São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba of the ox was R$ 316.00 per arroba. In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$ 289.00.

In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 283.00. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices are R$ 290.00 per arroba. In Goiânia, Goiás, the indication was R$ 290.00 for the arroba of the fat ox.

Wholesale

In the wholesale market, beef prices were stable. According to Iglesias, the business environment still suggests some drop in prices in the short term.

The rear quarter followed with a price of R$ 23.20 per kilo. The front quarter continued at the level of R$ 16.20 per kilo. The needle point continued to be priced at R$ 16.30 per kilo.

Exchange

The commercial dollar ended the session down 2.19%, trading at R$4.9410 for sale and R$4.9390 for purchase. During the day, the US currency fluctuated between a low of BRL 4.9270 and a high of BRL 5.1040.