Prince of Saudi Arabia buys 5% of Nintendo

THE Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (18) that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has acquired a 5% stake in Nintendo for investment purposes. With the acquisition, Saudi Arabia becomes the fifth largest shareholder in the company.

This isn’t the crown prince’s first move towards gaming companies. As of December 2020, the fund has acquired more than $3 billion worth of shares in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts and Take-Two. PIF will still receive profit if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed.

In early 2022, they acquired more than a 5% stake in Capcom and South Korean online game publisher Nexon, totaling more than $1 billion in investments. Lastly, in April, through his video game development company, Salman acquired 96% of Japanese developer SNK, in which he took ownership of Fatal Fury, Metal Slug and King of Fighters studios.

Controversies and technology in focus

According to the Public Investment Fund’s website, its aim is to be “a global investment powerhouse and the most impactful investor in the world, enabling the creation of new sectors and opportunities that will shape the future global economy, while driving Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.” Saudi.”

The PIF is also, reportedly, the central tool for the crown prince’s goal of lessening the Saudi economy’s dependence on oil revenues. However, continued investments in video game companies are a cause for concern, given Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses, including criminalizing LGBT people.

In 2021, Mohammed bin Salman himself was accused by the United States of ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — a critic of the Saudi government and correspondent for the Washington Post in Turkey.