Privatization rapporteur asks for withdrawal of Eletrobras judgment agenda

posted on 05/18/2022 12:07 / updated 05/18/2022 12:07



(credit: Lula Marques/Agência PT)

The minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU), Aroldo Cedraz, rapporteur of the Eletrobras privatization process in the court, asked for the removal of the agenda of the plenary session scheduled to start at 2:30 pm this Wednesday (5/18). The document requesting the movement was registered at 11:45 am. There is still no definition on the matter.

The financial market is carefully awaiting the judgment of Eletrobras’ capitalization model. The government is betting that the matter, whose process is under the eyes of Minister Vital do Rêgo Filho, will be approved by the majority of ministers. If that happens, capitalization, which will result in the transfer of control of the company to the private sector, should start in June, according to the CEO of the state-owned company, Rodrigo Limp.

