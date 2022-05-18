Privatization will be judged by the TCU this Wednesday; see what to expect – Money Times

THE Federal Audit Court (TCU) should conclude, this Wednesday (18), its analysis of the process of privatization gives electrobras (ELET6), after a request for a view from the minister Vital do Rego postpone the trial that should have taken place in April.

The expectation is that the court will authorize the privatizationalready approved in Chamber and not Senate last year, and which must be completed by August so as not to overlap with the electoral calendar.

Government articulates victory in the TCU

This Tuesday (17), the Ministers of Economy Paulo Guedesand Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida had a closed meeting with the presidents of the state, Rodrigo Limp, It’s from National Development Bank Economic and Social (BNDES), Gustavo Montezanoin addition to Guedes’ advisors who deal with privatizations, including the Privatization Secretaries, Diogo Marc Cord, and the Investment Partnership Program (PPI)Bruno Westin.

The initiative is part of an articulation front that considers that there is a majority deciding for privatization — the government has also been monitoring court ministers to detect signs of any change in the favorable scenario.

Vital do Rego, author of the visa request and main questioner of the process, has already signaled that he will not postpone the deadline again, and that he will not miss the session, even though he is on an official trip to the Caribbean.

The expectation is that your vote will be against the process, but this should not affect the formation of a majority.

What changes at Eletrobrás

With the privatization approved, the government will sell part of its shares and will become a minority shareholder in Eletrobrás’ capital.

With the process concluded, the company will no longer have a defined controller, since, according to the government, the voting power of each shareholder cannot exceed 10%, regardless of their participation.

THE Ministry of Mines and Energy already stated that the transition process between the electric energy commercialization models will be gradual and will last for five years.

Currently, part of the energy produced by the plants is sold to consumers at lower prices than those practiced in the market.

With the gradual transition, the ministry hopes that the adjustment of energy sales to market prices will not burden the consumer’s pocket.

Pros and cons of privatization

The government’s main argument is that the company is unable to invest and expand its activities due to lack of resources. In a hearing at the Chamber on Monday (16), the program director of the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Anderson Marcio de Oliveira, argued along these lines.

“It is necessary for Eletrobrás to be private, because Eletrobrás today needs high investments to maintain both its market shareits ability to operate in the market it has today, as well as the need to expand”, he said.

But critics refute the argument, noting that the state-owned company is recovering and returning to profit.

The company on Monday reported 69% higher net income in the first quarter, driven by currency fluctuations and a 12% increase in gross revenue.

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, PT candidate for another four years at Palácio do Planalto and leader in polls, has already taken a stand against privatization and said that, if elected, he will reverse the sale.

“Stop trying to privatize Eletrobrás. Because, if it weren’t for Eletrobrás, it wouldn’t have the Luz Pra Todos Program, which cost R$ 20 billion and could only be done because the company was public”, he said, at an event on May 11.

For Elena Landauformer chairman of the board of Eletrobrás and former director of privatization of National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES)privatization is “fundamental”.

“If privatization does not go ahead, the company remains in the hands of the government, which has no investment capacity and, if it decided to invest, it would invest in the wrong way, as happened during the PT governments,” he said.

The economist also mentions, in addition to operational efficiency, the shield against political interests when defending privatization.

“Everything Bolsonaro does in Petrobras, he will want to do it at Eletrobrás. Privatization has become fundamental, regardless of the initial mistakes,” he said.

Clutter in the Chamber

On Monday (16), a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies was held to discuss privatization.

In the request for the meeting, deputy Pedro Uczai (PT – SC) cited a study by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) which alleges that privatization can bring a 16% increase in the electricity bill, thanks to the discounting of plants that would sell energy below the market price.

Ikaro Chaves, representative of the National Electricity Collective, also defended that privatization should bring an increase in the electricity bill.

“We are talking here about a company that would be worth, today, at least R$ 400 billion, to build an Eletrobras, and what is wanted is to deliver this company for R$ 67 billion, just over 10% of its value. Value far beyond monetary and financial, a company with a future and a present. Families choose between eating and paying the electricity bill. What we are seeing here is a privatization project that will have no other effect than to further increase the electricity bill for Brazilian families,” he said.

Chaves pointed out what he considers a series of frauds in the company’s privatization process. For example, to reach the value of R$ 67 billion, according to the electrician, the marginal cost of expansion (CME) was used, taking into account only the energy parameter, when the total cost should take into account the energy and power, which would already raise the value from 67 to R$ 113 billion, a difference of R$ 46 billion.

Uczai also defended mobilization to pressure the TCU.

“May this mobilizing process turn, on the 18th, into a moment of great face-to-face mobilization in Brasília on the occasion of the agenda placed with the Federal Audit Court. We hope that the court, with lucidity, responsibility and with a deep commitment to national and energy sovereignty can once again give society time to understand what is happening with privatization, if it occurs”, he said.

