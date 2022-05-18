Process selects 18 professionals to work with indigenous health in Amapá and northern Pará | work and career

Registrations are open until Friday (20th) simplified selection process for 18 direct vacanciesin addition to a reserve register, for the performance of professionals from different areas in the Indigenous Health District (DSEI) Amapá and northern Pará.

These are opportunities for mid-level/technical positions, with remuneration of BRL 2,580.83, and above, with a salary of BRL 6,617.51.

CHECK THE NOTICE WITH VACANCIES FOR THE DSEI

The selection process will have three stages: application, curriculum analysis and interview. Check the functions:

Mid-level/technical positions – salary: BRL 2,580.83

Nursing technician: 8 vacancies + reserve registration

Laboratory technician: 1 vacancy + reserve registration

Building technician: 2 vacancies + reserve registration

Electronics technician: 2 vacancies + reserve registration

Sanitation technician: 1 vacancy + reserve registration

Environmental technician: 2 vacancies + reserve registration

Higher education positions – salary: BRL 6,617.51

Biologist: 1 vacancy + reserve registration

Psychologist: 1 vacancy + reserve registration

Nutritionist: reserve registration only

Interested parties must register by 6:00 pm on Friday (20th) at the address institutoovidiomachado.org/processoseletivoiom. In the act, you must create a login and password to access the area to attach the required documentation.

The event is organized by the Ovídio Machado Institute (IOM) to hire professionals who will carry out health actions in villages in both states. Indigenous candidates score higher in the selection.

05/20 – End of registration

05/26 – Preliminary Result of Resume Analysis

05/31 – Final Result of Resume Analysis and Call for Interview

07/07 and 08/06 – Interviews

06/13 – Preliminary result of the interview phase

06/17 – Final result of interview phase and publication of the scores and final classification of candidates

06/21 – Final result of the simplified selection process

TO BE DEFINED – Call for those approved to sign the contract

