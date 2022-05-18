Process selects 18 professionals to work with indigenous health in Amapá and northern Pará | work and career
Registrations are open until Friday (20th) simplified selection process for 18 direct vacanciesin addition to a reserve register, for the performance of professionals from different areas in the Indigenous Health District (DSEI) Amapá and northern Pará.
These are opportunities for mid-level/technical positions, with remuneration of BRL 2,580.83, and above, with a salary of BRL 6,617.51.
- CHECK THE NOTICE WITH VACANCIES FOR THE DSEI
The selection process will have three stages: application, curriculum analysis and interview. Check the functions:
Mid-level/technical positions – salary: BRL 2,580.83
- Nursing technician: 8 vacancies + reserve registration
- Laboratory technician: 1 vacancy + reserve registration
- Building technician: 2 vacancies + reserve registration
- Electronics technician: 2 vacancies + reserve registration
- Sanitation technician: 1 vacancy + reserve registration
- Environmental technician: 2 vacancies + reserve registration
Higher education positions – salary: BRL 6,617.51
- Biologist: 1 vacancy + reserve registration
- Psychologist: 1 vacancy + reserve registration
- Nutritionist: reserve registration only
Interested parties must register by 6:00 pm on Friday (20th) at the address institutoovidiomachado.org/processoseletivoiom. In the act, you must create a login and password to access the area to attach the required documentation.
The event is organized by the Ovídio Machado Institute (IOM) to hire professionals who will carry out health actions in villages in both states. Indigenous candidates score higher in the selection.
- 05/20 – End of registration
- 05/26 – Preliminary Result of Resume Analysis
- 05/31 – Final Result of Resume Analysis and Call for Interview
- 07/07 and 08/06 – Interviews
- 06/13 – Preliminary result of the interview phase
- 06/17 – Final result of interview phase and publication of the scores and final classification of candidates
- 06/21 – Final result of the simplified selection process
- TO BE DEFINED – Call for those approved to sign the contract
See G1 Amapá’s latest news shift