Procon prohibits the sale of juice for false advertising in SC; see which

The Procon of Santa Catarina determined that as of this Tuesday (17) Coca-Cola is prohibited from marketing Del Valle Fresh juice in SC. The agency received a complaint from Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) where it alleges that the company was promoting the drink as fruit juice, but does not meet minimum requirements.

After analyzing the information on the Del Valle website and checking the labels and advertisements in supermarkets, the inspection confirmed that Del Valle Fresh products do not have the minimum amount of fruit to be considered juice, nectar or soft drink.

“These companies have commercial and social responsibility for the products they place on the market, especially in the food sector that involves consumer health. If the information is not clear, the citizen can jeopardize his health and that of his family”, explains the director of Procon de SC, Tiago Silva.

The decision welcomed a complaint from Idec. The state Procon found that the drink cannot be considered even a soft drink. On the label, the drink informs the presence of concentrated juice, but does not bring the amount of juice used in the composition, which according to inspection is just over 1% in all flavors.

For Procon, the advertising indicates the understanding that the products would be the same as fruit drinks, inducing the consumer to error and violating article 37 of the CDC (Consumer Defense Code).

Sought, Coca-Cola, which is the manufacturer of Dell Vale Fresh products, did not return to questions from the ND+. The space remains open.