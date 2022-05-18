products of the Ukrainian War

The Ukrainian War should generate some unusual products that will remind us of the dreaded USSR, but with different things.

One is a not-so-strange “Lada Duster” and the other, well, it’s yet another brand of Soviet origin, Moskvitch.

In its asset transfer, Renault withdrew completely from Russia, leaving behind two operations that were worth €2.2 billion at the end of 2021.

With the departure of the French, the Russians from Moscow and NAMI, an automotive institute linked to the Kremlin, took over the premises that belonged to Renault and completely took over AvtoVAZ.

In this change, Tolyatti, where AvtoVAZ is located, will produce the Dacia Duster, however, under the Lada brand.

The Romanian SUV will be naturalized Russian in a forced conversion, however, its new name is not yet known.

However, the Duster’s family also does not know what their fate will be under the new Russian automotive optics of being indigenous once again, as in the times of the curtain.

Leaving the management of Renault, were left behind Logan, Sandero, Kaptur and Arkana, made in Moscow.

Incidentally, there, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is so excited about the Renault plant that he said: “I have decided to list the plant as a city heritage and resume production under the historic Moskvitch brand”.

Died in 2006, Moskvitch will be reborn with the help of Kamaz, however, it is not known how this will happen with Renault cars, because, according to what is said, they will be different vehicles and then electric.

However, more than converting a Romanian and bringing back a Soviet one, the Russians will have to find a way to nationalize Renault parts.

Due to the European embargo, Renault no longer has a commitment (and should not due to the embargo) with Russia.

What can be imagined is that Russian or Chinese copies, the latter with more chances, should invade the former factories of the French.

If this is what the Russian market expects – apart from Lada’s own cars – what will happen to other Europeans who stayed there? Will they become resurrected ex-Soviet cars?

[Fonte: Motor/The Moscow Times]