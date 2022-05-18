program allows small businesses to pay off debts on the internet

MEIs, small and micro-enterprises may have a new way of paying off their debts. And the best, doing the whole process over the internet. It is a debt payment program within the scope of Simples Nacional. Thus, small and micro companies, as well as those who are MEI, can join the so-called Relp until the 31st of May.

Among the payment terms, are the installment up to 180 times. Discounts reach up to 90%! So, to find out more, keep reading.

MEI, small and microenterprises: see how to pay off debts on the internet through Relp

Thus, with the possibility of installments in 180 installments, and attractive discounts, the Federal Revenue Service expects around 400,000 companies to participate in the program. If this happens, a total of approximately R$ 8 billion must be paid in installments with the agency.

It is worth mentioning that micro and small companies, as well as those who are MEI, can join the program even if they are not currently in Simples Nacional. That is, those who have been excluded or out of compliance with the regime will be able to participate in the program and pay their debts in installments. For this, it is only necessary that the debts have been calculated by Simples, with maturity until February 2022.

Finally, Relp’s objective is, above all, to offer better conditions for micro and small companies to face the current economic crisis. As for the program rules, the taxpayer will be excluded from the refinancing if he does not pay three consecutive or six alternating installments; if fraud is found in the patrimony for not fulfilling the installment payment; or if you do not pay the taxes due.

To join Relp, simply access the e-CAC portal, available on the Federal Revenue Service website, and click on Payments and Installments. Then follow the step by step and confirm. Remembering that the plots cannot be less than R$ 300 for micro and small companies, or R$ 50 for those who are MEI.

Image: pixelheadphoto digitalskillet / Shutterstock.com