PSG doubles salary and offers goal bonus to keep Mbappé, says website

Although Mbappé’s future seems to be getting closer and closer to Real Madrid, PSG still haven’t given up on the striker next season. According to the Sport Bible website, the Parisian club would have offered a contract worth 100 million euros (BRL 521.5 million) and double the monthly salary, which currently hovers around 2 million euros (BRL 10.4 million in current price), to 4 million euros (R$ 20.86 million) in another move to keep the athlete. In addition, Mbappé would receive bonuses for goals, if he wins the Ballon d’Or and for success in the Champions League.

This Monday, the Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Real Madrid already have the “yes” of the French player and that the agreement has been closed since last week. Neither party has commented so far.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, a specialist in the European football market, Mbappé will sign with Real for five years, with a net salary of 25 million euros (about R$ 130.3 million at the current price) per season, in addition to a €100 million signing bonus.

Although the value offered by Real is less advantageous than that of PSG, the Sport Bible website claims that it is not the financial motivation that moves Mbappé towards Spain.

Sources close to Mbappé reported that the feeling is that PSG are holding back his career. And that at Real, he would have a better chance of winning the Champions League, as the club, which plays in the final against Liverpool at the end of this month, has already lifted the continent’s most important cup 13 times in its history.