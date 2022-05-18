Public hearing debates record readjustment of health plans

Deputies debate at a public hearing this Wednesday (18), within the scope of the Committee on the Rights of the Elderly of the Chamber of Deputies, the planned readjustment for health plans in 2022.

The expectation is that individual health plans should rise 16.3% in 2022, according to a projection by FenaSaúde (National Federation of Supplementary Health). If the projection is confirmed, this will be the biggest readjustment ever made by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), according to the historical series, started in 2000.

Among the factors considered for the estimate, the federation highlights, mainly, the variation of assistance expenses with assistance to the beneficiaries of the plans, variation by age group and the efficiency of the operator.

Author of the hearing in the Chamber, the president of the Commission for the Elderly, federal deputy Denis Bezerra (PSB-CE) seeks to prohibit the readjustment of prices of individual health plans in 2022, taking into account the moment of economic recovery that Brazil is going through after the acute period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I see with concern the announcement of companies that offer supplementary health services in the face of readjustments that surpass the record of 2016, at the time with an increase of 13.57%. Elderly people will be the most affected, as they already pay very expensive amounts” says Bezerra

Bezerra points out that if the readjustment takes place, all users of the system will be affected, but especially the elderly, who already have high costs with the purchase of medicines. ‘For the deputy, many people will not be able to afford the values ​​of private plans and will have to migrate to the Unified Health System, increasing demand in the public service.

The event will be broadcast live by E-Democracy. Among the participants in the public hearing are the manager of ANS, Daniele Rodrigues Campos, superintendent of ABRAMGE, Marcos Novais, superintendent of FenaSaúde, Sandro Leal Alves, general coordinator of Senacom/MJ, Frederico Moesch, president of Unimed Brazil, Omar Abumjara Júnior, and the lawyer and representative of supplementary health users in Ceará, Gerson Sanford Vieira Lima.