Queiroga goes to Switzerland to participate in the Health Assembly – News

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will participate in the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA), which will take place from May 22 to 28, in Geneva, Switzerland. The World Health Organization (WHO) event brings together ministers from member countries to discuss topics such as strategies to combat diseases and responses to public health emergencies.





At this year’s session, whose theme will be “Health for Peace, Peace for Health”, the next Director-General of WHO will be appointed. Discussions are also planned around the new treaty on pandemics and the strengthening of the International Health Regulations.





At the event there will be discussions on global strategies for food safety, oral health and research and innovation in tuberculosis. Ahead of the assembly, the WHO will publish, this Friday (20), an annual compilation of health statistics for the 194 member states of the WHO. The Results Report 2020-2021, also published prior to the WHA, summarizes the Organization’s achievements and challenges in implementing the program budget. The two documents should support the discussions planned at the meeting.





The event is open to member countries, observers, invited representatives of the UN and other participating intergovernmental organizations and non-state actors. Assembly delegates, partner agencies, civil society representatives and WHO experts will also discuss priorities for public health in a series of strategic roundtables.