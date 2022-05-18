Quina, contest 5,855: nobody hits the five dozen and the prize accumulates in R$ 12 million | lotteries

No bet hit the five dozen of Quina’s 5,855 contest, which was held on Tuesday night (17) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The prize accrued.

For this Wednesday’s draw (18), the predicted value for winning bets is BRL 12 million.

See the dozens drawn: 17, 22, 24, 34, 36

145 bets with four hits win BRL 3,981.57

9,665 bets with three hits receive BRL 56.88

212,111 bets with two hits take BRL 2.59

Quina numbers, contest 5855 — Photo: Reproduction/Caixa

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Quina, the bets that match five tens wins. In case no one hits the numbers, the prize rolls over to the next draw. Bets that hit four, three or two tens are also awarded.

There are six weekly draws, from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

The probability of winning in each Quina contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only five tens, priced at R$2, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 6,006.00, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 8,005, according to Caixa.