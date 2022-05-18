Rafael interview makes Portuguese newspaper ‘connect’ Cristiano Ronaldo to Botafogo: ‘Bank of Erison and Matheus’, jokes side

The interview that Rafael gave to the podcast “Flow Sport Club”, recorded here on FOGÃONET, joking about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Botafogo next season, had repercussions in Portugal. To the point that one of the main sports newspapers in the country, “A Bola”, linked the name of CR7 to Glorioso.

The report bears the following headline: “Cristiano Ronaldo desired in… Botafogo“. The text, however, makes it clear that it was a joke by the alvinegro right-back. The Portuguese newspaper, however, brings the information that the stay of the Portuguese ace at Manchester United for the next season is uncertain.

Rafael was amused by the headline in the Portuguese newspaper and, in twitterplayed with the “possibility” that the title of the article makes clear.

“Come to be Erison and Matheus’ bench (Nascimento), there’s no way“, wrote Raphael.

About the possibility of giving away the number 7 to Cristiano Ronaldo, the alvinegro side continued in the review:

“Not for him, he’s out of shape“, tweeted Raphael.

Rafael played with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese’s first spell at Manchester United. The 37-year-old Portuguese striker has a contract with the English club until June 2023 and this season he has scored 24 goals in 38 matches, in addition to providing three assists.