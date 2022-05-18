Realme GT2 Pro arrives in Brazil for R$ 5,999; see first impressions – 05/18/2022

Realme made official this Wednesday (18) the arrival in Brazil of the GT2 Pro cell phone. The top-of-the-line model has settings to face established names like the Samsung Galaxy S22. It goes on sale from today for R$ 5,999.

According to the manufacturer, the launch is the “most premium ever developed by the brand”. And indeed, he does have a sophisticated air, like tilt was able to observe at the launch event today and in the initial tests done in the last few days.

The design, signed by the Japanese Naoto Fukasawa, draws attention for having a detail that goes against the most expensive devices we see around: the back does not use glass. In its place, there is a biopolymer that is very pleasant to the touch and that gives more firmness when holding the device.

Still in terms of usability, the rounded back ends help, especially since we’re not talking about a small cell phone. Using a Galaxy S22 as a comparison, the Realme model is 17.2mm taller, as well as being wider, thicker and heavier.

Check out the full measurements below. really GT2 Pro:

Height: 163.2mm

Width: 74.7mm

Thickness: 8.2 mm

Weight: 189 g

Still speaking of the look, we have the set of cameras at the rear, which has a slightly rectangular shape and integrates well with the design of the device. In models with the signature of the Japanese designer, there is another bump, with the name of Fukasawa and the logo of Realme.

In Brazil, although the green version appeared in the press demonstrations, it will be limited to commercialization in white.

Performance

If it depends on the technical specifications, the Realme GT2 Pro will easily meet the desires of the most demanding in terms of processing.

The SoC (System on Chip, a set that brings together a processor, modem and video card) is the same used by the best Android devices on the market. The launch has the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which features an eight-core chip and operates at a maximum frequency of 3 GHz (which represents speed; the higher the better).

This package is complemented by a generous 12 GB of RAM, which helps with performance. The storage capacity is 256 GB.

In the initial tests of tilt, it was possible to attest that the performance compares with devices such as Galaxy S and Moto Edge, with emphasis on the speed in heavy games and navigation through the menus. In short: you shouldn’t have any problems with stuttering or crashes.

The quality is also seen on the device’s 6.7-inch (17.01 cm) screen with Quad HD+ resolution (1,440 x 3,216 pixels). This screen is equipped with features such as HDR+, which makes colors more vivid and natural, and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, so that moving images, in the case of videos and games, are more fluid.

cameras

The Realme GT2 Pro’s camera array might seem modest. After all, there’s no telephoto or dedicated depth sensor. Either way, in practice, the results are nice pictures.

During the tests, it was possible to prove that the artificial intelligence used for the post-processing of images is not very intrusive, resulting in more natural photos.

The set consists of

a wide-angle lens with a 50 MP sensor.

an ultra-wide with 50 MP (and 150 degree field of view aperture).

a 3 MP microscope lens.

It is a device, therefore, more focused on medium and short distance shots. It stands out for the speed with which it is able to take pictures in low light conditions — and to do so with quality.

On the front, the selfie camera has 32 MP. It is aligned to the left of the screen.

Drums

The Realme GT2 Pro works with a 5,000 mAh battery, a value that is already in the market average — even for cheaper models.

In initial tests, we observed that the device can stay out of the socket for a whole day with intense use.

The device is sold with a 65 W charger, which can fill from 20% to 100% of the cell phone battery in 30 minutes.

A solution adopted by Realme helps at this point, which is the division of the battery into two 2,500 mAh cells, which guarantees a higher charging speed and makes the device heat up less as it approaches full charge.

Limited special version

In addition to the launch of the Realme GT2 Pro, the manufacturer is bringing a special launch edition, which in addition to the mobile phone, includes a Realme Band 2 smartwatch and a Realme Buds Air 2 wireless headset.

The set costs R$ 4,999 in total. Sales are limited until the 21/05.

Check out the full smartphone file below:

Dimensions: 163.2mm x 74.7mm x 8.2mm (HxWxH), 189g

Body: Polymer-coated back, with Gorilla Glass Victus front and splash resistance

Screen: 6.7 inch (17.01 cm) LTPO2 Amoled; Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels; 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core, 3 GHz)

RAM memory: 12 GB

Internal storage: 256 GB

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide and 3MP microscope

Front camera: 32 MP wide-angle

Battery: 5000 mAh

Colors: White

Price: 5,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 storage version)

*Collaborated with Guilherme Tagiaroli