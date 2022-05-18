Red Bull development would be close to spending cap

Load audio player

“We need a unit of measurement to assess the extent of improvements throughout the season.” That’s what the Haas boss said in the formula 1, Gunther Steinerwho has always been frank, and revealed a big figure: US$ 10 million dollars (about R$ 50 million).

This would be the average amount within the budget that the teams could invest in the evolution of their cars in 2022. We are talking about an ‘important treasure’, even if it is a low percentage within the stipulated limit of US$ 140 million (about R$ 700 million), not counting the prizes usually awarded by the FIA.

Obviously, there is no spending cap for the development issue, but, depending on the characteristics of each team, this figure may vary and, some believe, that the barrier of US$ 10 million will not be overcome.

Therefore, it is easier to understand the statements of the Ferrari boss, Mattia Binotto, at the Miami GP: “I always said that we should have waited five races to assess the competitiveness of the cars. Now that these races have been run and we are leading both championships, we shouldn’t be disappointed, but it’s clear that Red Bull has been improving its car by bringing updates.”

“If I look at the last two races, they took a couple of tenths off and we’re going to need updates to improve. There is also a budget cap and at some point Red Bull will need to stop developing, but in the next races we will have to upgrade our cars.”

Ferrari will have important improvements for the Spanish GP to respond to the pace of the RB18 of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez: “In Barcelona we will be able to have an important package, as always, I hope that the novelties that will be introduced have the expected performance and can be a good push to catch up with Red Bull”, continued the Ferrari boss.

The manager continued on the theory that it is not a question of performance, but a better application in the face of spending limits: “We don’t have enough money to spend and bring updates to each race. It’s not a question of capacity, but it all depends on the budget ceiling. We have to introduce improvements when we believe the time is right”.

Teams mark each other and watch each other. With the ‘price list’ that the FIA ​​has defined in its financial regulations, it is not impossible to count the spending on development in the first five GPs of the season. There are already those who say that Red Bull has surpassed US$ 7.5 million in development – ​​75% of the estimated US$ 10 million. Mercedes, by the way, would have already reached its limit, to the point that the news that the team will take to Barcelona could be the last in a significant way.

For its part, Ferrari has kept an F1-75 similar to the one that debuted in Bahrain. Only now will they put on the table a series of novelties, not just aerodynamics, that could allow the technical challenge against the people of Milton Keynes to follow. The important thing is that all the parts work, because you can’t waste money in this current F1.

