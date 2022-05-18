Red Bull focuses on weight loss updates

As well as the autoracing had published exclusively five days ago here, the Bulls have confirmed that they will introduce some radical changes – perhaps not visually – at the Spanish GP to boost the performance of the cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. According to Christian Horner, they will still have a car seven kilos lighter than the one that started the season and had already lost a few kilos, he told Sky Sports F1.

At the start of the season, the Austrian racing team was clearly not up to the Ferrari Reds, but in the last couple of months Red Bull has taken some big steps forward with the car. It secured victories for Verstappen at Imola and also at Miami with weight loss and a few other changes to wings and floor.

The composition of Verstappen and Perez’s car will therefore be different in Barcelona. As the car will be even lighter, the lap should be faster. “We need to improve in the slow corners,” stressed Horner. “We need to lose a few pounds from the car; tire degradation is the result of weight.”

Horner wants to continue developing Red Bull

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Red Bull will already be at the minimum weight in Barcelona, ​​as was expected, as Horner wants to lower it even further in the coming months. “Hopefully we will have some developments towards the end of the (European) summer that will also help as we need to ‘lose weight’ even more.” However, Ferrari will also be introducing updates in Barcelona, ​​so it looks like we’re in for another big fight.

But it’s not all good news for Red Bull. Both Verstappen and Perez have been publicly complaining about the car’s reliability during race weekends, so the Bulls need to improve in that regard.