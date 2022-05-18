Refusing to vaccinate population, North Korea raises international alert – 05/17/2022

The WHO (World Health Organization) fears an explosion of cases of covid-19 in North Korea and warns that, with an unvaccinated population, the risk is that the number of deaths is high.

Since last Thursday, when the first official case of covid-19 was announced by the government of one of the most closed countries in the world, 1.5 million people have been infected, with 56 deaths. 663,000 people were quarantined.

But the WHO fears that the crisis could be important, including generating new mutations of the virus, since the North Korean regime refused to vaccinate its population and chose to simply isolate the country from the world.

“We are deeply concerned,” Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, told a news conference on Tuesday in Geneva. The agency urged the authoritarian regime, known for a total lack of transparency, to regularly provide information on the progress of the disease.

Mike Ryan, director of operations at the WHO, also said that it is “worrying” when countries choose not to use instruments that exist and that can stop the pandemic. But he insisted that the international agency has no way of intervening in a sovereign country if it does not want cooperation.

Ryan’s hope is that other countries in the region can “work” to convince Pyongyang to change its strategy and start a comprehensive vaccination program. The message was, in essence, directed towards China, one of the few governments with influence over the North Korean regime.

The denialism that marked the pandemic in some parts of the world was the target of harsh criticism from international experts. But now, the fear is that these places will become incubators of new mutations due to the ease of transmission. Another focus of concern is Eritrea, which has not vaccinated its population either.

“It is not true that the omicron variant is mild. This is a deadly narrative,” said Maria van Kerkhove, technical director at the WHO.

According to the agency, in the last week, the number of cases of covid-19 has increased in four of the six regions of the world. “It is difficult to know the current development of the virus, given the absence of testing and sequencing,” added Tedros.