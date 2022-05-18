Renault leaves Russia and leaves Lada behind by selling factories and stake in AvtoVAZ | Industry

After weeks of speculation, Renault confirmed this Monday (16) that sold its factories and entire operation in Russia . The decision is almost three months after the Russians invaded Ukraine starting a war that still seems far from over.

The French brand said which sold its entire stake in Renault Russia to the city of Moscow. Furthermore, the 67.69% of AvtoVAZ shares, local manufacturer that produces and sells Lada vehicles, were also commercialized. The values ​​were not revealed.

Production at these units been suspended since mid-March.

The buyer of AvtoVAZ is NAMI, which stands for Central Institute for Research and Development of Automobiles and Motors. According to the statement released by Renault, “all necessary approvals have been obtained”.

The agreement between the parties is still provides for a repurchase option of the participation in AvtoVAZ by the Renault Group “at certain times during the next 6 years”.

Renault came being pressed since the beginning of the war. At the time, many manufacturers spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine and announced sanctions against Russia, such as a halt in sales or exports.

Although, the scenario for Renault was more complex than for other brands. That’s because the French group owned 30% of the Russian market and employed around 45,000 workers in the country. In a statement released on Monday, Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group called the decision “difficult.”

“Today, we took a difficult but necessary decision. We are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia, preserving the Group’s performance and our ability to return to the country in the future, in a different context.”

Before selling off the Russian operations, the group owned a Renault plant in Moscow and two AvtoVAZ plants in the cities of Togliatti and Izhevsk.