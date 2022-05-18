Report of alleged rape of Robson Bambu is filed and case is closed

The accusation of alleged rape against Robson Bambu, a Corinthians player, no longer runs in court. The investigation was closed by Judge Paloma Moreira de Assis Carvalho, of the Central Criminal Forum of Barra Funda of the São Paulo Court of Justice, this Tuesday and the case was closed.

The decision is final and was published on Wednesday afternoon, after the filing request was approved by the judge on Tuesday. The request was made the day before, Monday, by the prosecutor responsible for the case, Marcio Takeshi Nakada, who understood that there was “not enough evidence or just cause for the initiation of criminal proceedings against the investigated”.

“Pursuant to the statement of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the appropriate notes and communications made, I approve the request for the filing of these police investigation records, without prejudice to the re-examination of the matter, in accordance with the provisions of article 18 of the Criminal Procedure Code”, wrote the judge in an excerpt from the published document.

Robson Bambu and his friend, Wellington Sobral, were accused of rape of a vulnerable person in early February by a 25-year-old girl. During the process, Corinthians chose not to remove the athletewho was even a starter in the match against Boca Juniors, on Tuesday night, at Bombonera.

Bambu arrived at Corinthians on loan from Nice, from France. The player has a valid contract until the end of 2022.

remember the case

On February 3, 2022, after Corinthians lost to Santos, which led to Sylvinho’s resignation, Robson Bambu was with Pezinho and two other women at a nightclub in the Tatuapé neighborhood. The defender had not yet been registered in Paulistão and, for that reason, was not with the team.

The player claims he arrived at the venue around 1 am and sat at a reserved table. Also according to Robson Bambu, he paid with the bills of his companions. At the nightclub, the athlete claims that vodka, energy drinks, liquor and water were consumed, but denies that he, his friend and the girls got drunk. After leaving, everyone went to a hotel.

Robson Bambu says he went to the room with the friend of the girl who accused him of rape around 6:30 in the morning. The complainant, on the other hand, stayed in another room, with the defender’s friend. Both confirmed having had consensual sex. From there, the statements of both are divergent.

The woman claims to have woken up with the player on top of her, completely naked and with his hands on her genitals. Robson Bambu says he went to the room where the girl was to talk to a friend because he needed to sign a property lease that day. The defense of the player and Pezinho denies any type of violence against women.

In the week before the report presented by the delegate, the UOL Esporte published an interview with the woman who denounced Robson Bambu. The young woman gave some details of what happened and said she feared the player’s impunity.

