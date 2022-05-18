request for reconsideration of income distribution by real estate investment fund — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Securities and Exchange Commission discloses the minutes of the Board meeting of 5/17/2022, in which it decided to grant a request for reconsideration involving issues related to the distribution of income from a real estate investment fund (FII). The full content of the decision can be accessed through the link: https://conteudo.cvm.gov.br/decisoes/2022/20220517_R1/20220517_D2388.html

The reconsideration request sought to change the Board decision of 12/21/2021, which decided that real estate funds have discretion to define the amounts to be distributed to shareholders. However, when presenting their financial statements, they should properly recognize the segregation of amounts distributed between income and capital amortization.

Thus, the Board understood, on that occasion, that the distribution of amounts to shareholders that exceed the accounting profit should not be classified as income, nor increase the accumulated losses item of the fund.

Upon analyzing the request for reconsideration made by the administrator of Maxi Renda Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário, the Board resolved, on 5/17/2022, to review the decision of 12/21/2021, having clarified that:

Unanimously, it recognized the existence of obscurity and contradiction in the decision of 12/21/2021, hypotheses provided for in art. 10 of CVM Resolution 46, having therefore decided to hear and consider the request for reconsideration.



Although with different views on some fundamentals, unanimously, reconsidered the previous decision to stop imposing that the distribution of the so-called “cash profit” in an amount greater than the accounting profit for the year plus the retained earnings of the previous year or, in the event of an accounting loss, the entire cash profit distributed (Cash Income Surplus) is accounted for as amortization of shares or capital return.



Regarding the informational aspects, guided the trustee of the FII to promote, prospectively, improvements that ensure clarity to investors that such portion of the distribution of Surplus Cash Profit (if any) was higher than the accounting profit, in order to avoid the lack of minimum, necessary and sufficient informational content for decision making by investors.

that such portion of the distribution of Surplus Cash Profit (if any) was higher than the accounting profit, in order to avoid the lack of minimum, necessary and sufficient informational content for decision making by investors.

In this line, it recognized that this objective can be achieved through the disclosure of sub-accounts in the Shareholders’ Equity (PL) line related to accumulated profit/loss, segregating (i) the distribution of profit that corresponded to the distributed accounting profit and (ii) the distribution of Surplus Cash Income (if any) distributed under the terms of Law No. 8,668/1993, adding, in an explanatory note to the Fund’s financial statements, clarifying information about such amounts.



Furthermore, the Board understood that clarifications must be disclosed by the trustee of the FII in the notices or reports sent to the shareholders, in order to allow easy understanding in the sense that the amounts of Surplus Cash Income distributed (if any) exceed the accounting income, which may be impacted by fair value assessments among other accounting events, as well as clarification of the risks involved.

in the notices or reports sent to the shareholders, among other accounting events,

Finally, the Board indicated that this informational issue should be included in the Autarchy’s regulatory agenda in due course, for the purposes of standardizing and improving the applicable rules, within a broader review of CVM Instruction No. 516/2011, within the scope of a public hearing.

Therefore, the Board unanimously granted the Applicant’s request for reconsideration, recognizing the regularity of the accounting treatment given to the distribution of Excess Cash Income in accumulated losses/profits, and not as amortization of paid-in shares, prospectively observing the considerations made regarding the informational aspects necessary for the adequate protection of investors, given the coexistence of elements pertinent to different regimes of calculation and distribution of profits.

Attention Investor

Today’s decision does not change income distribution practices that were previously observed by the industry and signals future improvements in real estate fund information provided to investors.