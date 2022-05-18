Restyled, new Volkswagen T-Cross 2023 debuts in Brazil in January

Work on the mid-life restyling of the Volkswagen T-Cross is advanced and has already reached the main component suppliers. The project even has a date to start production: December of this year.

The 2023 VW T-Cross will be officially launched in January with a revised look and new standard equipment. The biggest gain of the compact SUV will be in the offer of safety equipment.

The photos that illustrate the article are the Indian VW Taigun, which was recently launched in Mexico as a T-Cross to replace the units manufactured in Brazil, but the trend is for the new T-Cross to adopt a front look that is more in line with the new Golf and Polo. , with a narrower grille and new bumper.

The 2022 T-Cross has already received some important equipment, such as an 8-inch digital instrument panel from the 200 TSI version and the standard 10.25-inch version for the Comfortline and Highline, which also gained induction charging.

The new VW steering wheel also came to equip the model, as well as the 10.1-inch VW Play multimedia center, collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control.

Advanced safety equipment was missing, such as lane assist and blind spot alert, which also count points for the Latin NCAP score and can now be found either on Nivus or Taos. They would finally equip the T-Cross in 2023. An important evolution is that all versions will have full-led headlights, but only the Highline version will have a headlight option. IQ.Light with elliptical projectors.

No changes to the mechanical assembly are foreseen. The Highline 250 TSI version will continue with the 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm and with start-stop, but the others will remain with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder capable of 128/116 hp (ethanol/petrol) and 20.4 kgfm with start-stop.

