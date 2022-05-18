Review | 60 Seconds (2000)

60 seconds it’s such a weird movie. The work drinks from remnants of the energetic films of the 90s and the craze with fast cars and street chases from the first half of the 2000s – no wonder, the production has many similarities with the first features of the franchise Fast and furious. So, we are facing a dramatically superficial work intended to give the audience an experience of racing and adrenaline, but the film seems to want to reject any semblance of fun. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starring Nicolas Cage, the film had the potential to repeat the success that the duo had in The rock and Con Air – The Escape Routebut 60 seconds it’s pure boredom.

The premise couldn’t be better: retired car thief Randall “Memphis” Raines (Cage) must return to the criminal world when his younger brother becomes embroiled in debt to a dangerous British gangster. To save his brother from death, Memphis takes on the virtually impossible task of stealing fifty cars in three days. I don’t have many problems with the generic composition of the story, especially because the beginning of the narrative quickly goes through contextualizations that don’t matter to enter the Memphis scenario, gathering your team to try to carry out the insane robbery. The main problems of 60 seconds start from that point.

At first, the narrative takes a long time to assemble the Memphis group. The moments of recruiting the protagonists are time consuming and totally uninteresting, and the cast around them has little charisma and chemistry – more to blame for the script and dialogues than the actors, considering that we have big shots like Robert DuVall and Angelina Jolie participating in the show. constructions. The situation gets even stranger when the plan goes into action, because 60 seconds ends up being one less blockbuster of racing and another super basic movie of heist (robbery). It would even be interesting to mix the two languages, perhaps turn the story into something like Eleven men and a secretbut neither the text nor the direction has creativity for the heist sequences (unless the viewer loves to see direct links and characters opening car doors in different ways).

The lack of imagination of the feature in these blocks is comical, with things like a person distracting a guard from the surveillance cameras or the robbery of a vehicle that had a snake inside. The story even tries to impart humor by dividing the group during the robberies, but it lacks any sense of trickery and recreation in the short and boring segments, and we see too little of the characters and their dynamics for any charismatic relationship to exist. The negative highlight is the screen time of Angelina Jolie, in theory the supporting role in the film, but who appears in such sparse moments in the story that I often forgot about her character. If that wasn’t enough, the script imposes a certain serious and dramatic treatment around the brothers’ relationship and the blah blah blah of “crime doesn’t pay” which, of course, does not match and has no effect on this type of proposal.

However, the biggest oddity of 60 seconds it’s in your lack of set-pieces and moments of action – I confess I don’t understand how the production cost 100 million dollars, considering how little we see of kinetic energy and explosions characteristic of the films produced by Bruckheimer. We even have car chases here and there, but filmmaker Dominic Sena is not very resourceful with the camera and the sequences end too quickly for any feeling of adrenaline. The big exception is a long car chase in the final act (does the budget stay here?), which is kind of nice considering everything, but doesn’t make up for the slow death of the narrative. The end of the work with poorly choreographed fights of the protagonist against the shallow and Manichean villain of the story is the perfect anticlimactic conclusion to one of Nicolas Cage’s worst action films. Maybe the movie is called “60 Seconds” because that’s the amount of adrenaline time we feel in its tedious two hours.

60 Seconds (Gone in 60 Seconds) – USA, 2000

Direction: Dominic Sena

Road map: Scott Rosenberg

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi, Delroy Lindo, Will Patton, Christopher Eccleston, Chi McBride, Robert Duvall

Duration: 118 min.