‘Riverdale’: Caroline Day is Heather in the official images of the next episode of the series; Check out!

At the beginning of the 6th season of ‘Riverdale’Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) discovered the shocking truth about his platonic childhood love, Heather. Penelope Blossom (Natahlie Boltt) had kept them apart, but Penelope apologized to Cheryl and handed her the letters Heather had written to her, which led to the character finding her.

now the The CW officially introduced Heather to the show with the first official images from the upcoming episode, “Things That Go Bump in the Night”confirming Caroline Day in the paper.

Remembering that the episode will be shown on the day May 22nd.

in the plot, “After failing to make Pop’s a city landmark, Tabitha enlists Archie to help her save the restaurant from Percival’s hands. Betty opens up to Agent Drake about her ability to see people’s evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie and the shareholders declare war on Veronica, she turns to Jughead to help maintain control of Babylonium. Ultimately, Cheryl reconnects with childhood crush Heather, and Toni and Fangs continue their fight for custody of Anthony.”





Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasathe series is based on the comic book Archie Comics.

The quiet little town of Riverdale is turned upside down when it is hit by the mysterious death of Jason Blossom, a popular high school boy and member of the most powerful family in town. Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Cheryl Blossom, Josie McCoy and their friends explore the problems of everyday life in the small town as they investigate the case of Jason Blossom. But to solve this mystery, the group of friends must uncover the secrets that are buried deep beneath the surface of the city, as Riverdale may not be as innocent as it seems.

The list includes KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan.