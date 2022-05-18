Roger Machado leaves the house and makes heavy criticism of Grêmio players

The result against Ituano this Monday (16), in the interior of São Paulo, frustrated Grêmio’s expectations of seeing the club return to the G4 of Series B. The 1-1 draw left Grêmio in sixth place in the classification table with 11 points added. At the end of the match, at a press conference, coach Roger Machado made a delicate statement.

“I had understood that we had gotten used to the Second Division. Only the shirt will not bring the results that will guarantee us access. We have to go in with the same intensity from the first to the last minute. We need to understand what kind of competition we are playing.” Said the coach.

Roger Machado had a full week to prepare the team for the confrontation with Ituano, but what was seen on the field gives rise to concern. Grêmio had a bad performance, played with distant lines, without compaction, did not present combination plays between the middle and the flanks and could not create through the middle or the sides. Tactical inefficiency was wide open, then it’s not a footprint, it’s organization.

Grêmio will play again on Thursday (19), at Arena, when they face Criciúma. The coach admitted the possibility of Elkeson starting alongside Diego Souza, he says he liked the formation with the two forwards. In this configuration one of the extremes would leave the team, Elias Manoel does not come well in the role and is a candidate.

“Undoubtedly. Everything is possible. I need someone to take the ball to these two. The Elkeson is more mobile and seeks depth. It’s possible. I liked what I saw in the second half. I gained weight in the area. I gained depth search through the middle.”

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio